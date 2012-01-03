LONDON Jan 3 German Bund futures rebounded in thin trade on Tuesday, while Spanish yields rose sharply, with traders saying its bonds were looking expensive compared to those of Italy.

The German Bund future rose 19 ticks to 138.38, having traded in negative territory in early trade and falling in the previous session.

"It sold off quite heavily while we were out yesterday. I don't believe there is a whole lot going through," one trader said.

Spanish yields extended their rise, trading 13 basis points higher at 5.26 percent, with the trader saying one quite large UK account sold 10-year Spanish bonds.

"I have come across three or four accounts all of who agree Spain is looking very expensive versus Italy." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)