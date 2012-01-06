LONDON Jan 6 German Bund futures edged
lower on Friday after large gains in the previous session and
ahead of key U.S. jobs data which is expected to reinforce
confidence in the U.S. economic recovery.
But any sell-off would be limited by ongoing worries over
the euro zone's ability to over come its crisis, which has
recently taken its toll on the euro.
A key test for market sentiment will come next week when
Spain and Italy issue bonds.
The threat of a mass downgrade also continued to overshadow
euro zone debt markets even though analysts say the move has
already been widely priced in.
"I will stick to my view that things are going to blow up
(in the euro zone)," said a trader.
"Maybe payrolls is going to be alright but I think we are
still looking to buy dips."
The German Bund future was 11 ticks lower at 138.68
having closed 70 ticks higher on Thursday.
"Despite yesterday's improvement buying interest in Bunds
has repeatedly stalled above 139.00 since September," Pia First
said in research note.
Nonfarm payrolls is expected to have risen 150,000 last
month, according to a Reuters survey, after increasing 120,000
in November.
That should cement a view that U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the fourth quarter but the economy would need
even faster job growth over a sustained period to make a
noticeable dent in poll of millions of Americans who remain
either out of work or underemployed..
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)