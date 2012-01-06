* Italian, Spanish bonds under pressure before debt sales

* Austrian benchmark yields rise to highest in over a month

* Concerns over euro zone seen overshadowing U.S. data

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 6 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Friday and are expected to remain elevated as debt from the two countries on the frontline of the euro zone crisis comes under pressure before auctions next week.

Austrian benchmark yields rose to their highest in more than a month ahead of supply next week and extending a rise sparked by fears over its banks' exposure to struggling Hungary earlier this week.

Market players cashed in on German bonds before data expected to show an improvement in key U.S. payrolls but any more good news out of the United States was likely to be overshadowed by ongoing doubts over the euro zone's ability to overcome its deep-seated crisis.

"We are seeing Spanish, Italian and Austrian spreads widening rapidly and part of that is obviously due to general risk-off at the moment: Greece worries, Hungary worries, Spanish deficit worries, various factors," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

"But it's also due to this looming issuance and the market making room for that, building in a pre-auction concession."

Benchmark Italian 10-year government bond yields rose 4.1 basis points to 7.2 percent -- borrowing levels perceived to be unsustainable over the long-term. Five year yields were up 5.2 bps at 6.28 percent.

The European Central Bank was seen intervening in the market, traders said.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 3.8 bps to 5.72 percent, with the five-year yield surging 12.8 bps to 4.89 percent.

Austrian 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest in more than a month. Yields last stood up 10.3 bps at 3.64 percent. The move came even as Hungarian assets stabilised..

For a graph on bank exposure to Hungarian debt, see: link.reuters.com/ven85s

For a graph on bank exposure to European debt, see: here

SENTIMENT TEST

Spain is due to issue two bonds maturing in 2016 and a new bond maturing in 2015 next week. Italy is expected to sell 3-, 5- and 15- year paper also next week, according to Barclays in a research note.

"I think for peripheral at the moment, issuance at the short-term, very front end of the curve meets relatively firm demand, probably because of the 3-year tender that the ECB conducted in December," Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.

The European Central Bank pumped nearly half a trillion euros into the euro zone financial system last month and is due to make a second offer of three-year loans in February.

The environment remains favorable for a safe-haven bid, keeping yield spreads under widening pressure, Jacq said.

"I would say that whatever U.S. data (emerges) this afternoon, the risk will continue to be a key driving force."

The risky backdrop should limit the sell-off in German Bunds, analysts said. The Bund future fell 28 ticks on the day to 138.51, having rallied 70 ticks in the previous session.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after increasing 120,000 in November.

That should cement a view that U.S. economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, but the economy would need even faster job growth over a sustained period to make a noticeable dent in the ranks of the millions of Americans who remain either out of work or underemployed..

"Maybe payrolls is going to be alright but I think we are still looking to buy dips," a trader said. (Graphics by Scott Barber)