By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 6 Italian and Spanish
government bond yields rose on Friday and are expected to remain
elevated as debt from the two countries on the frontline of the
euro zone crisis comes under pressure before auctions next week.
Austrian benchmark yields rose to their highest in
more than a month ahead of supply next week and extending a rise
sparked by fears over its banks' exposure to struggling Hungary
earlier this week.
Market players cashed in on German bonds before
data expected to show an improvement in key U.S. payrolls but
any more good news out of the United States was likely to be
overshadowed by ongoing doubts over the euro zone's ability to
overcome its deep-seated crisis.
"We are seeing Spanish, Italian and Austrian
spreads widening rapidly and part of that is obviously due to
general risk-off at the moment: Greece worries, Hungary worries,
Spanish deficit worries, various factors," John Davies, fixed
income strategist at WestLB said.
"But it's also due to this looming issuance and the market
making room for that, building in a pre-auction concession."
Benchmark Italian 10-year government bond yields
rose 4.1 basis points to 7.2 percent -- borrowing
levels perceived to be unsustainable over the long-term. Five
year yields were up 5.2 bps at 6.28 percent.
The European Central Bank was seen intervening in the
market, traders said.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose
3.8 bps to 5.72 percent, with the five-year yield surging 12.8
bps to 4.89 percent.
Austrian 10-year government bond yields rose
to their highest in more than a month. Yields last stood up 10.3
bps at 3.64 percent. The move came even as Hungarian assets
stabilised..
SENTIMENT TEST
Spain is due to issue two bonds maturing in 2016 and a new
bond maturing in 2015 next week. Italy is
expected to sell 3-, 5- and 15- year paper also next week,
according to Barclays in a research note.
"I think for peripheral at the moment, issuance at
the short-term, very front end of the curve meets relatively
firm demand, probably because of the 3-year tender that the ECB
conducted in December," Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP
Paribas said.
The European Central Bank pumped nearly half a trillion
euros into the euro zone financial system last month and is due
to make a second offer of three-year loans in February.
The environment remains favorable for a safe-haven
bid, keeping yield spreads under widening pressure, Jacq said.
"I would say that whatever U.S. data (emerges) this
afternoon, the risk will continue to be a key driving force."
The risky backdrop should limit the sell-off in German
Bunds, analysts said. The Bund future fell 28 ticks on
the day to 138.51, having rallied 70 ticks in the previous
session.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 last
month, according to a Reuters survey, after increasing 120,000
in November.
That should cement a view that U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the fourth quarter, but the economy would need
even faster job growth over a sustained period to make a
noticeable dent in the ranks of the millions of Americans who
remain either out of work or underemployed..
"Maybe payrolls is going to be alright but I think we are
still looking to buy dips," a trader said.
