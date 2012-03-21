LONDON, March 21 Two-year German government bond
yields fell on Wednesday after the country's solid sale of
two-year paper spurred demand in the secondary market as
investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields.
Two-year German government bond yields were
down 1.6 basis points on the day at 0.32 percent having stood
around 0.34 percent before the sale. The German Bund future
pared losses after the results to stand little changed
on the day at 135.62.
"The two-year German auction went reasonably well," said one
trader to explain the move. Germany's 4.1 billion euros sale of
March 2014 bonds drew bids for 1.8 times the amount on offer,
unchanged from February.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)