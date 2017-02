LONDON, March 21 UK Gilt futures rose as investors bought back into a cheapened market as British finance minister George Osborne delivered his budget for the 2012/2013 fiscal year to parliament on Wednesday.

The June gilt future rose as far as 112.26 and was last up 24 ticks on the day at 112.01.

German Bund futures jumped 30 ticks on the day to a session high of 135.94. (Reporting by London Bureau a nd London Bonds Desk)