LONDON, March 23 German Bund futures briefly extended gains to a session high on Friday after disappointing U.S. housing data inspired further buying into safe-haven debt.

The German Bund future rose to a session high of 137.70 after the data, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries prices after the U.S. government said sales of new single-family homes fell 1.6 percent in February.

The contract last stood up 55 ticks on the day at 137.64.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)