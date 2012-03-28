LONDON, March 28 The German Bund future rose on
Wednesday following a sell-off in Italian debt that made market
players nervous a day before a bond sale in Rome, while
investors also readied for U.S. data to gauge the strength of
the recovery across the Atlantic.
The German Bund future rose 14 ticks at the open to
137.45, extending the previous day's rise.
On Tuesday, Italian bonds were the euro zone's weakest
performers after an auction of inflation-linked bonds, knocking
confidence ahead of a sale of medium-term Italian debt on
Thursday.
"I think already the impact of the LTRO (three-year ECB
refinancing operation) is beginning to wane," said one trader.
"I think we are waiting for the next blow-up ... I think Europe
is massively complacent in thinking they have solved
everything."
Investors will also sift through a flurry of data from the
United States this week, with durable good orders later in the
day being followed by growth and inflation numbers on Thursday.
Recent comments by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke
fuelled investor bets for further monetary stimulus.
Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policymaking as the outlook brightens.
In a speech on Monday, he said the U.S. economy would need
to grow more quickly to ensure continued progress in reducing
the jobless rate.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)