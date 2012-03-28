* Italian debt rises after previous day's sell-off

* Decent demand expected at Thursday's Italian bond sale

* 10-year Bund yields seen stuck in 2.10-1.6 pct range (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 28 Italian government bonds rose on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with good demand at a sale of six-month bills aiding debt from the euro zone's struggling periphery ahead of a bond auction on Thursday.

Analysts expected the flood of central bank funds washing around financial markets to favour the sale of five- and 10-year paper on Thursday, especially given a cheapening of bond prices following an auction of inflation-linked bonds in Rome that triggered selling the day before.

German bonds were expected to be stuck in a range as investors digested a patchy run of data, with many also fearing that fiscal slippage in Spain or problems pushing Italian labor reforms through parliament could lead to another flare-up.

"If we get through this (auction) hump this week, then BTPs will certainly enjoy some relief, the (Italian) 10-year yield should be able to dip back below five percent and then it all becomes about the data flow again," John Davies, fixed-income strategist at WestLB said.

"Are we getting some growth generally? What's the Italian picture like? Can we get a further extension of risk appetite across equities and the sovereign sphere?"

Italian six-month borrowing costs fell further towards 1 percent on Wednesday, marking their lowest level since September 2010.

The country's 10-year bonds rose, with yields falling 6.4 basis points to 5.08 percent. Spanish 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 5.31 percent.

One trillion euros worth of 3-year European Central Bank funding for banks and a recent cheapening in Italian bond prices were expected to help the bond sale, although the impact of the ECB money on longer-dated paper tends to be less pronounced.

Italian bonds were the worst performers in the euro zone on Tuesday after an inflation-linked bond auction inspired investors to take profit on Italy's recent outperformance over Spain ahead of the end of the quarter.

"On the one hand there is price concession and on the other hand (there is) still the old story of domestic support, basically the liquidity effect which is not as strong as it was in the first two months, but it is still out there," Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.

Italian bonds were not expected to rally much further, according to Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets, ahead of the sale and as uncertainty remains over the outcome of the labor market reform.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti opted on Friday not to rush the heavily contested reform through parliament after running into strong resistance from unions and a key ally supporting his government.

RANGE-BOUND

The German Bund future was up 10 ticks at 137.41 in choppy trading that saw it drop in and out of negative territory earlier. Ten-year German bond yields were little changed at 1.89 percent, roughly the middle of a trading range with one trader said was currently between 2.10-1.60 percent.

"I think we are waiting for the next blow-up ... I think Europe is massively complacent in thinking they have solved everything," the trader said. "I think already the impact of the LTRO (three-year ECB refinancing operation) is beginning to wane."

Investors will also sift through a flurry of data from the United States this week, with durable good orders later in the day being followed by growth and inflation numbers on Thursday.

Recent comments by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke fueled investor bets for further monetary stimulus.

Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook brightens.

In a speech on Monday, he said the U.S. economy would need to grow more quickly to ensure continued progress in reducing the jobless rate.

"The market seems to be struggling for direction. Bund yields at these levels don't look attractive," Stamenkovic said, adding the U.S. data would provide some guidance. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Patrick Graham)