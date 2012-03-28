* Italian debt rises after previous day's sell-off
* Decent demand expected at Thursday's Italian bond sale
* 10-year Bund yields seen stuck in 2.10-1.75 pct range
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 28 German government bond prices
pushed higher on Wednesday after a weaker than forecast reading
of U.S. durable goods orders renewed worries about the growth
outlook in the world's biggest economy, driving equities down.
Italian government bonds also rose after good demand at a
sale of six-month bills aided debt from the euro zone's
struggling periphery, fueling optimism a bond auction on
Thursday would be well received.
But with many investors still fearing that fiscal slippage
in Spain or problems pushing Italian labor reforms through
parliament could trigger a flareup in the debt crisis, German
Bund yields were seen hemmed into the 2.05-1.75 percent range
they have been trading in so far this year.
"The durable goods orders...disappointed to varying
degrees...Ultimately the market has not been particularly
impressed," said WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies.
"Equities have slid more clearly into the red today. That's
another factor that supported the move in Bunds."
The German Bund future settled 55 ticks up on the
day at 137.86 after a choppy session that saw it drop in and out
of negative territory earlier.
German 10-year yields were down 5.4 basis
points at 1.83 percent. The yield was expected to remain subdued
below the 2 percent they have failed to decisively break so far
this year as investors also rebalance their mix of bonds and
equities before the start of the second quarter next week
following a strong start to the year for shares markets.
REASSURING AUCTION
Italian and Spanish bonds recovered some of Tuesday's losses
after Italy paid the lowest yield since September 2010 to sell
six-month debt, sending a reassuring signal to investors after
disappointing market reaction to a bond sale the previous day.
Analysts expected an auction of Italian five- and 10-year
paper on Thursday to fare well, especially given the cheapening
this week of bond prices.
"We seem to have overcome a bit of the jitters we had on the
periphery yesterday...The auctions should go through fairly
easily," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income
strategist at Credit Agricole.
"There's enough demand at the moment and spreads are now a
little bit wider than we've had recently so they will attract
the demand."
The country's 10-year bonds rose, with yields
falling three basis points to 5.1 percent. Spanish 10-year
yields were down by a similar amount at 5.33
percent.
One trillion euros worth of 3-year European Central Bank
funding for banks were also expected to help the bond sale,
although the impact of the ECB money on longer-dated paper tends
to be less pronounced.
Italian bonds were the worst performers in the euro zone on
Tuesday after an inflation-linked bond auction inspired
investors to take profit on Italy's recent outperformance over
Spain ahead of the end of the quarter.
Some analysts, such as BNP Paribas strategist Eric Oynoyan,
still expect Italy to outperform Spain, predicting another 30
bps widening in their 10-year yield spread currently around 20
bps.
"We prefer Italy to Spain because all the recent data we got
in Spain, the revision of the budget deficit targets plus recent
comments from the government mean it would be difficult for them
to achieve their objectives for 2012," Oynoyan said.
