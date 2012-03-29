LONDON, March 29 The euro fell and Spanish government bond yields led the rest of the euro zone periphery higher on Thursday in a jittery market before details of Spain's budget on Friday and as some short-term investors offloaded Italian bonds after an auction.

"Periphery is widening: Italy's widening, Spain's out and Portugal is weaker... There's Spain's budget tomorrow, a general strike today - it all feels like it's blowing up again," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields were last up 11 basis points on the day at 5.44 percent with equivalent Italian yields nine bps higher at 5.19 percent, adding to rises after an auction of five- and 10-year Italian bonds.

"There was a good concession going into the auction in the five-year sector, a bit less of a concession in the 10-year sector, which is why the 10-year is now weaker post auction. We have seen some fast money accounts selling the Sept 2022 BTPs," another trader said.

The euro fell to a fresh session low versus the dollar of $1.32775, according to EBS data, to trade wih losses of around 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by the London markets team)