* Spanish, Italian yields fall after Thursday's sharp rise

* A disappointing Spanish budget could put pressure on peripherals

* German Bund not far from March contract high of 139.06

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 30 Spanish yields fell on Friday, stabilising after the previous day's sharp rise as investors awaited the Spanish budget to see if the government will deliver deep cuts market players say are needed to get the country back on a sustainable fiscal path.

Brussels has agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy aim for a 2012 deficit equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product, a less demanding goal than the original 4.4 percent but still a huge step from 8.5 percent last year.

But many question whether the government can achieve even the revised target as austerity hurts the growth the country needs to meet its budget deficit targets.

"The major question is of course the type of measures that they will announce to reach the target, because that at least to some extent will determine whether (they) will be successful," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds fell 3.9 basis points to 5.44 percent, having risen to 5.5 percent in the previous session, when the yield spread over German Bunds hit its widest since January.

Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said a move above 5.50 percent in Spanish 10-year yields would see support at 5.60 and then at 5.80 percent.

Ten-year Italian yields fell 7 bps to 5.15 percent, with one trader saying market participants were covering previously held short positions - or bets that debt prices would fall.

Any evidence that the Spanish government could fall short of the revised target would likely put further pressure on Spanish bonds, analysts said, weighing on the rest of peripheral debt.

But more austerity in Spain aimed at avoiding the kind of donward spiral suffered by Greece and Portugal, both of which needed international bailouts, is only likely to make matters worse for a country that fell back into recession in the first quarter of this year.

The government is expect to present general indications of the budget at a news conference at around 1130 GMT.

"Growth is slowing everywhere, so any form of fiscal target is not going to be met," a trader said. "Spain is going to get penalised, as is Italy and a few others. I think we are on the verge of another crisis."

WONDER FIREWALL

Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday. ministers had agreed to boost the firewall to roughly 800 billion euros in total.

A draft statement, obtained by Reuters on Thursday had indicated that in case of an emergency in the next 15 months, the euro zone could raise the combined firepower of its two bailout funds to 940 billion euros from 500 billion now.

But with some of the funds already committed and some not immediately available, the overall capacity of the fund may not be as great as the headline number suggests.

Against this backdrop, analysts expected German Bund futures to soon retest contract highs of 139.06. The contract was last down 19 ticks on the day at 138.12 as investors cashed in on the previous day's gains.

"Generally the markets would be OK with a figure in the ballpark of one trillion (euros), but the devil is in the detail here, and if this means that this capacity will only be available for one or two years, you could ask whether this is a big step forward or just a weak compromise," de Groot added.

"The rescue funds in a sense may be helpful in keeping away speculators, but we have some doubts whether this is really the structural solution to the debt crisis."

There were also doubts over whether the increase would be enough to deal with severe problems in Spain and/or Italy, or to convince non-euro zone International Monetary Fund members to contribute to the bloc's rescue drive.

"In the short-term it's going to help sentiment but overall it's not going to be enough. The irony for now with these ... vehicles is basically they are made not to be used. Because if they are used by Italy or Spain, they will not be big enough," Leister added. (Editing by Catherine Evans)