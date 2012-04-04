LONDON, April 4 German Bund futures fell on Wednesday after U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply overnight when Federal Reserve minutes dampened expectations of further stimulus, while the European Central Bank was seen holding interest rates later in the day.

The ECB is expected to keep rates at record lows of 1 percent and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting measures, with the euro zone recovery still fragile and concerns over Spain's fiscal situation growing. .

Sentiment for Spanish debt will be tested this session with a sale of up to 3.5 billion euros in 2015, 2016 and 2020 paper. Spanish borrowing costs are likely to jump at the auction as this week's tough budget fails to calm investors' nerves about the country's finances. .

Portugal will also offer 18-month T-bills for the first time since March 2011, a month before the European Union and International Monetary Fund staged the rescue.

"It's going to be a struggle, especially for Spain," said a trader. "I don't see any compelling reason to buy Spain at the moment."

He said those looking to the ECB President Mario Draghi's press conference for signs of when the ECB would start exiting from its loose monetary policy may be disappointed.

"Talk of early exit is premature. I think it's fairly fragile out there."

The German Bund future was 45 ticks lower at 137.84. U.S. Treasuries had their largest sell-off in three weeks on Tuesday after minutes from the Fed showed policymakers had backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improved. Treasury prices were slightly higher in European trading on Wednesday.

But the trader said: "I remain a buyer in dips", referring to Bunds.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)