* Investors to weigh safety versus low returns at Schatz
auction
* Bunds rebound after failing to break technical level
* Spanish auction, Italian budget in focus
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 18 German government bond yields
were little changed on Wednesday as market players braced for a
two-year debt sale some analysts said might struggle given the
ultra-low yields on offer.
Investors will have to weigh appetite for safe-haven assets
stemming from uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and
Spain's fiscal position against the increasingly low returns
offered by German paper. Al l -time low yields dampened appetite
for a new 10-year bond sold last week.
The March 2014 Schatz to be auctioned on Wednesday last
yielded 0.15 percent in the secondary market, near
record lows touched last week and little changed on the day.
"I think it will be a similar kind of story (to the 10-year)
because rates are still very low. When rates are low, there
isn't an awful lot of value in the bond," said Padhraic Garvey,
head of investment grade strategy at ING.
"But it will be taken down because rates are where they are
for a reason, and that is that there is underlying demand for
German paper."
Ten-year German government bond yields were steady at 1.67
percent. The German Bund future was up three ticks on the day
at 139.99, having earlier hit a session high of 140.29.
Traders said failure to break below a key technical level
had triggered some buying.
"After support held down at the 139.80 level, there were a
couple of small stops triggered around 140.10-12 and in thin
volume that's pushed us higher," said one of the traders.
SPANISH TEST
Good demand at a Spanish bill auction on Tuesday offered
some respite for peripheral debt in secondary markets but a rise
in short-term borrowing costs underscored the challenges still
facing the highly indebted country.
Spain will auction up to 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022
bonds on Thursday, while France is also due to sell debt.
"I think the market is very nervous ahead of it, a lot of
people are trying to see it as a bit of a defining moment for
Spain," a second trader said.
"I think the auction is small enough that it should go
reasonably well. I don't think it's in the interest of the
issuer, nor the potential investors to see it go badly."
Indeed analysts said a good auction would not be a
make-or-break for sentiment towards the highly indebted country,
but a bad one could quickly make matters much worse.
"The problems are there and none of these longer-term issues
are being resolved, therefore one bill or bond auction which is
a success, that solves the problem until we get to the next
one," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.
"If it was a poor auction tomorrow, we'll be well through
six heading for 6.25 (percent) I would imagine in 10-year
(yield) terms."
Spanish bonds were higher on the day, with yields
down 6.1 basis points at 5.85 percent. Italian
bonds underperformed, with yields down 4 bps at
5.44 percent.
A draft document due to be approved by the cabinet of Prime
Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday showed Italy would delay by a
year its plan to balance the budget in 2013 due to a weakening
economic outlook.
The document, which has been obtained by Reuters, raises
the budget deficit forecasts for 2012-2014 and slashes this
year's economic growth outlook.
Rabobank did not expect Italy's budget revisions to unsettle
markets in the same way Spain's budget target revision did,
jolting the county onto the frontline of the crisis.
"Even in the wake of these revisions, Italy's budgetary
shortfalls remain modest," it said in a note.
"More importantly, the fiscal pressures in Spain are the
product of less identifiable forces - specifically, uncertainty
over the government's ability to control its wayward regions and
ongoing concern over the scale of potential additional bailouts
for the country's banking sector."
