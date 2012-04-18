* German auction attracts demand despite record-low yields

* Bunds rebound after Schatz auction

* Investors look to Spanish auction for direction (Adds auction results, updates prices, adds quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 18 German Bund futures jumped on Wednesday as concerns about a flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to snap up short-dated German bonds despite the record low returns on offer.

A re-opening of the March 2014 bond drew bids worth 1.8 times the amount offered. It was sold at an average yield of 0.14 percent - less than half that secured at a previous sale of similar paper.

"Once again it tells the story that demand for safety remains in place," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.

"The safety both in terms of credit quality and also liquidity of Bunds, especially of the short-end of the German curve, proves to be what investors are looking for these days with the debt crisis staging a comeback."

The most recent escalation of the euro zone debt crisis drove 10-year Spanish government bond yields above the important 6 percent mark this week and German yields to record lows.

Ten-year German yields fell 2.5 basis points on the day to 1.64 percent - near all-time lows of 1.62 percent hit on Monday.

Two-year Bunds last yielded 0.14 percent in the secondary market, close to record lows of 0.1 percent hit last week.

"The market saw the result and it just confirmed its expectations that people are still worried," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank.

The German Bund future was up 33 ticks on the day at 140.29.

SPANISH TEST

Concerns over Spain have revolved around whether the country can carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable to another blow-out in peripheral markets.

That was the backdrop to this week's rise in yields above 6 percent, although solid demand at an auction of Spanish bills on Tuesday helped take them off their highs. A rise in short-term borrowing costs at the sale nevertheless underscored the challenges still facing the country.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were down 9 basis points on Wednesday at 5.82 percent, boosted by the auction, according to traders.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 1.4 basis points to 5.47 percent.

Spain will auction up to 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022 bonds on Thursday, while France is also due to sell debt.

"I think the market is very nervous ahead of it, a lot of people are trying to see it as a bit of a defining moment for Spain," a second trader said.

"I think the auction is small enough that it should go reasonably well. I don't think it's in the interest of the issuer, nor the potential investors to see it go badly."

Indeed analysts said a good auction would not be a make-or-break for sentiment towards the highly indebted country, but a bad one could quickly make matters much worse.

"The problems are there and none of these longer-term issues are being resolved, therefore one bill or bond auction which is a success, that solves the problem until we get to the next one," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"If it was a poor auction tomorrow, we'll be well through six heading for 6.25 (percent) I would imagine in 10-year (yield) terms."

A draft document due to be approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday showed that Italy's 2012 deficit target was marginally raised to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product from 1.6 percent.

That was far smaller than the revision in Spain's budget deficit target that triggered the country's return to the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis recently, and was not expected to have much market impact. (Editing by Catherine Evans)