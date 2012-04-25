(Adds to include rik for Apple Inc)

LONDON, April 25 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday as U.S. stock markets opened higher, with investors willing to take on risk after upbeat results from Apple Inc soothed worries about the earnings season.

The German Bund future was down 53 ticks on the day at 140.09, as Euorpean stocks traded higher and after an upbeat opening on Wall Street.

Non-German euro zone government bonds also fared better after a sharp sell-off on Monday triggered by political uncertainty in Europe, while the Bund was dragged down by a poor auction of 32-year bonds.

"Netherlands and France are coming back, stock markets are recovering a bit too... Monday seems to have been a panic move and ever since then the markets been coming back in, which is bad for Bunds," said a trader. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)