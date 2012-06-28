* Bunds rise in thin liquidity before summit

* Market expectations low due to Germany's resistance

* Italian yields fall from highs post-auction

* Italian auction results considered mixed (Recasts, updates throughout)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 28 Low expectations for a European Union summit that starts on Thursday underpinned demand for safe-haven German Bunds, while the rise in Italian borrowing costs at an auction underscored concerns contagion is spreading.

EU leaders arrived for a Brussels summit on Thursday more openly divided than at any time since the euro crisis began, with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting in her refusal to back other countries' debts.

Before the summit - and against a very challenging backdrop - Italy tested market appetite for its debt.

Investors were relieved that Italy managed to sell at the top of its planned issuance range and that the market absorbed the supply without a hitch. But borrowing costs at the auction rose to their highest since December for both bonds in the latest sign that it is becoming more expensive for Italy to fund itself in commercial markets.

"The key thing is that yields continue to rise, which shows the hurdle that funding is moving into ever higher territory, compounding the fiscal problems facing Italy," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist, RIA Capital Markets said.

"It is unlikely to help confidence as investors nervously await the outcome of the EU summit."

German Bund futures rallied 67 ticks to 141.79, after two days of losses in thin, choppy trading.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were up 1.9 basis points in the secondary market at 6.23 percent, but were down from around 6.29 percent before the auction. Five-year yields were down 5.1 bps at 5.80 percent, having risen in early trade.

Italy sold 5.42 billion euros of five and 10-year bonds compared to a 2.75-5.5 bln euro range. It paid 6.19 percent to sell 10-year Italian debt, its highest in six-months but below levels in the secondary market.

"It's not impressive but it does not deliver any particular message to the market. It's broadly in line with what we were expecting," Matteo Regesta, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

EU SUMMIT

German Bunds could rally further if the summit disappoints market expectations, which are already low given the disparity between Germany and other member states on issues like common bond issuance.

Merkel has brushed aside demands from Italy and Spain for rapid action to lower their soaring borrowing costs and has insisted fundamental reforms to give EU authorities power to override national budget and economic policies must come before any further shared liability.

Germany, whose export-led economy has greatly benefited from the single currency, is only just starting to feel the pinch of the crisis. Growth is slowing and unemployment crept up unseasonally in June.

"There seems to be a good division (between euro zone member states)... If we get some sort of roadmap for the future, great. (But) it's not going to address the imminent problems," one trader said.

Analysts are divided on how far the Bund has to rise given that the crisis is now on Germany's doorstep.

There is a growing view that now that Italy and Spain are in danger territory, the costs to Germany of any outcome to the crisis are going to be high whether it involves more sovereign bailouts, common bond issuance or a euro break-up.

"Whichever way this breaks, whether there is a resolution, which involves Germany putting up more money or whether Germany decides to cut its losses... it's all going to cost Germany a lot. So there isn't a lot of downside for Bund (yields)," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument securities said.

Ten-year German government bond yields were down 5,9 basis points at 1.51 percent. (Additional Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)