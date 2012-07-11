LONDON, July 11 German Bund futures were little
changed on Wednesday before a sale of 10-year debt which could
see some demand after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
did little to soothe investor concerns about an intractable euro
zone debt crisis.
Italian BTP futures only came under slight pressure
in early trading after Prime Minister Mario Monti said his
country could be interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue
fund for bond support.
The comments underscored the difficulties policymakers are
facing in coming to grips with a crisis that is threatening to
engulf the euro zone's third largest economy, which is deemed
too big to be bailed out.
The backdrop could be supportive for a sale of German debt,
although investors will have to weigh their appetite for safety
against the increasingly low yields on offer.
German Bund futures rose two ticks to 144.13.
"We will look at the German 10-year to see what the appetite
is at these sort of levels. I think it will be all right, I
don't think it will be spectacular," a trader said.
Germany's top court agreed on Tuesday to examine complaints
lodged against the European Union's bailout fund and new budget
rules but gave no date for its verdict, keeping investors on
tenterhooks over the prospects for overcoming the euro zone
crisis..
The trader said uncertainty surrounding that ruling was also
underpinning safe-haven demand.
Later in the day, investors would look to minutes from the
U.S. central bank's latest monetary policy meeting for further
insight into the thinking of the Federal Reserve. A
disappointing jobs report last week reinforced expectations that
it will eventually embark on a third round of quantitative
easing.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)