* Germany sells Bunds at record low yields
* Spanish, Italian yields fall, but nobody's buying
* Spain announces new taxes and spending cuts
(Updates to settlement)
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 11 Doubts over proposed measures to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis allowed to Germany pay the
lowest cost on record to borrow for 10 years on Wednesday
despite some easing of yields on Spanish and Italian bonds after
last week's sharp sell-off.
Spanish bonds rose in value after the country's prime
minister, Mariano Rajoy, announced new taxes and spending cuts
aimed at improving the country's fiscal position but which could
compromise desperately needed growth.
Italian yields also fell but market players said the moves
were driven more by trader positioning than actual transactions,
with renewed uncertainty about moves to overcome the euro zone
debt crisis making investors reluctant to place big market bets.
"There's a slight risk-on sentiment today. (Spanish and
Italian) bonds got battered last week so there's some room to
catch up, particularly for Italy," one trader said.
"But there's not any significant buying. The Spanish market
has defacto stopped trading and we don't expect the Italian
rally to carry on too much longer given there's supply to take
down."
Spanish yields earlier this week traded above the 7 percent
level seen as unsustainable for public finances, while Italian
bonds may start to come under pressure ahead of a 5.25 billion
euro bond auction on Friday.
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 23 basis points
to 6.60 percent in a choppy trading session. The Italian
equivalent shed 12 bps to 5.83 percent.
BUNDS IN DEMAND
Germany sold just over 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds,
with strong demand allowing the country to pay a record low
average yield of 1.31 percent.
Demand was fuelled by concerns about the effectiveness and
implementation of recently agreed crisis-fighting tools, and by
almost 40 billion euros in German redemption and coupon payments
made last week.
"The German auction shows there is still strong demand for
safe haven assets. There's not much to be gained in holding
German Bunds but it's more of a capital preservation thing,"
said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist at Investec.
"We're very far from a lasting solution to the euro debt
crisis so I don't see why (yields) should not test new lows."
European leaders recently agreed on a more flexible use of
the euro zone rescue fund, but Finland has opposed some of the
plans, while Germany's top court gave no date for its verdict on
complaints lodged against the European Union's bailout fund.
Core markets were also supported by a further 50 billion
euros of triple-A rated payments hitting the market this week
from France, the Netherlands and Austria, which are already
being reinvested on a forward basis.
That contributed to a fall in yields on bonds issued by
those countries with French 10-year yields down
eight basis points.
Investors sought returns by buying longer-dated bonds after
the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week.
But Jim Cielinski, Head of Fixed Income on bond markets at
Threadneedle Investments -- which manages $77 billion in
investments -- said it was becoming hard to find compelling
reasons to own core government debt.
"If you invest at these levels you are locking in a negative
real return," he said. "Aggressive policy will keep yields from
rising sharply but, by the same token, the scope for yields to
fall further is very limited."
German Bund futures settled 53 ticks higher at
144.64. Ten-year German bond yields were down 4.5
bps at 1.28 percent in secondary markets, while two-year bonds
yielded -0.008 percent.
