* Bunds rebound after falling nearly 3 points since ECB
* Strong demand at sale of 10-year German debt
* Spanish, Italian yields rise after sharp fall
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 8 A strong auction of German debt
reinforced a rebound in the German Bund on Wednesday, as the
post-European Central Bank meeting euphoria was dampened by the
need for details on when and how any potential crisis help may
take place.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the
7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time
until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for
ECB intervention.
Investors still wary that policymakers would get to grips
with the euro zone debt crisis snapped up 10-year German bonds
at an auction on Wednesday, with a recent fall in the price of
the paper prompting the strongest demand at such auctions this
year.
"That's quite a strong auction. It's been supported by the
recent sell-off in 10-year Bunds, which created better
opportunities to re-enter the market," Alessandro Giansanti,
rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam, said.
"It is also supported by the fading of the rally that we've
seen in the past week in Italy and Spain. The market is getting
more cautious and waiting for more action from the ECB and from
the governments."
German Bund futures were up 53 ticks at 142.86,
having fallen nearly 3 full points since the European Central
Bank meeting last week.
German 10-year yields were down 5.3 basis points on the day
at 1.42 percent - compared to a record low of 1.126 percent hit
in July.
Commerzbank expected the 10-year yields to have a bit
further to run before investors bought back in.
"We feel that 10-year Bunds may well have another 10 basis
points to correct towards the 1.55-60 percent area, before
finding a firmer bid again," the bank said in a research note.
REALITY CHECK
Germany sold 3.4 billion euros of 10-year Bunds in an
auction that drew demands worth 1.8 times the amount on offer.
That was up from 1.5 times at the previous auction and
compared with an average at 10-year debt sales in 2012 of 1.37,
according to Reuters data.
The auction also saw a tail - the difference between the
lowest and the average bid - of zero cents implying the bidding
was of good quality.
"We have had a 25 basis point sell-off in 10-year yields in
Germany ... and that is usually enough to ensure a pretty strong
auction, and that's what we got," Huw Worthington, European
fixed income strategist at Barclays, said.
The move higher in Bunds coincided with a fall in Spanish
and Italian bond prices, after a rally recently on the back of
the prospect for ECB bond buying.
Ten-year Spanish yields rose 7.4 basis points
to 6.98 percent, while Italian yields flirted with
6 percent. Two-year Italian and Spanish bonds - which benefited
the most from ECB President Draghi's comments after last week's
ECB meeting that action would be focused in the short-end of the
curve - also fell.
Two-year Spanish yields briefly rose above 4 percent while
the Italian equivalent was up 6 basis points at 3.35 percent.
"It's not clear that Spain is ready to ask for a bailout yet
... Now it looks more likely than not that, if they do, it will
be a good few weeks from now," a trader said.
"I think that's introduced an element of uncertainty which
probably reflects why there has been a slight retracement."
Credit Agricole's European fixed income strategist Orlando
Green said the sovereign debt market was likely to lack clear
direction until further details emerged on any potential
intervention, something he did not expect for at least another
couple of weeks.
"Volatility is pretty much likely in this environment, when
we have thin markets without much volume in terms of information
flow," Green said.
