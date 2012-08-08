* Bunds rebound after falling nearly 3 points since ECB

* Strong demand at sale of 10-year German debt

* Markets wary that Spain crisis may worsen (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes)

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 8 Solid demand at a German debt auction and wariness over the lack of details on how and when the euro zone is going to tackle soaring Spanish and Italian borrowing costs pushed safe haven Bunds higher on Wednesday.

Prospects for European Central Bank purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds weighed on Bunds at the start of the week, but the market focus was slowly switching to the pre-condition set by the ECB - that troubled countries first need to ask for help from the euro zone's bailout funds and accept supervision.

Comments from Spanish officials denying a request for help was imminent raised the possibility that the debt crisis may deteriorate before such a step was taken.

The risk that the euro zone may not be able to provide adequate help also weighed. The European Stability Mechanism, the bloc's future permanent rescue fund, is still waiting for a green light from Germany's top court, which rules on Sept. 12.

"On balance, risk aversion will dominate the market until we get on the other side of the Constitutional Court ruling," Nordea chief analyst Niels From said.

Against that backdrop, a German 10-year bond auction drew the strongest demand seen at such sales this year, with the recent rise in Bund yields also helping to lure investors.

"It's been supported by the recent sell-off in 10-year Bunds, which created better opportunities to re-enter the market," Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam, said.

"It is also supported by the fading of the rally that we've seen in the past week in Italy and Spain. The market is getting more cautious and waiting for more action from the ECB and from the governments."

German Bund futures were up 52 ticks at 142.85, having fallen nearly 3 full points since the ECB meeting last week. Ten-year yields were down 5.2 basis points on the day at 1.425 percent - compared to a record low of 1.126 percent hit in July.

UNCERTAINTY

The move higher in Bunds coincided with a brief rise in Spanish 10-year yields above 7 percent, seen as a red-alert level that raises doubts the sovereign will be able to retain access to capital markets for much longer.

Two-year Spanish bonds - which benefited the most from ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last week that any action would be focused on short-dated debt - also saw a rise in yield.

They were last 30 bps higher on the day at 3.87 percent , having traded above 7 percent only weeks ago.

"It's not clear that Spain is ready to ask for a bailout yet ... Now it looks more likely than not that, if they do, it will be a good few weeks from now," a trader said.

"I think that's introduced an element of uncertainty which probably reflects why there has been a slight retracement."

Italian yields were steady, with the 10-year still trading around a relatively high 6 percent level.

Credit Agricole's European fixed income strategist Orlando Green said the sovereign debt market was likely to lack clear direction until further details emerged on any potential intervention, something he did not expect for at least another couple of weeks.

"Volatility is pretty much likely in this environment, when we have thin markets without much volume in terms of information flow," Green said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)