LONDON Aug 17 Yields on Spanish government
bonds fell on Friday, with traders saying distortions in the
repo market were feeding through to the cash market for the
country's debt.
Spanish government bonds have been in short supply in the
repo market, where banks commonly use them as collateral to
raise funds, since domestic banks parked them at the ECB in
return for cash -- particularly the three-year loans.
"There is a big squeeze in the repo market ... so therefore
people are scrambling to cover and that is giving a bid to the
cash market," a trader said.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 10
basis points on the day to 6.48 percent.
Five-year Spanish yields fell 20 bps on the day
to 5.41 percent. Spanish 2-year government bond yield
fell 19 bps to 3.74 percent.