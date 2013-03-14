* Small Spanish auction points to low demand -analysts * Spanish bonds underperform other euro zone debt * Italian debt to see increased volatility near-term By Marius Zaharia LONDON, March 14 Spanish government bonds underperformed other euro zone debt on Thursday after Madrid sold less than a billion euros of debt at an off-calendar sale, pointing to low investor demand for long-dated paper. Spain sold only 803 million euros of bonds maturing in 2029, 2040 and 2041. Yields were lower and demand, as measured by the bid/cover ratio, was stronger than previous sales, but analysts said the small size of the auction distorted the picture. For full details of the bond auction see "The snap tap - I don't think it was a complete success," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole. "We've seen a bit of a collapse in prices after that ... People might have been looking for at least 1.5 billion in size. It wasn't an exceptional amount. It wasn't bad, it just demonstrates there is no great gun type of demand." Spanish 10-year yields were last 8 basis points higher on the day at 4.87 percent, rising faster than any equivalent yields in the euro zone. The negative reaction to the bond sale showed that worries over the potential fallout from Italy's political deadlock after last month's inconclusive election were placing a floor under yields of debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated countries. The auction results cast doubts over Spain's plans to issue 15-year bonds later this year. "They had a window of opportunity before the Italian elections," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "But we have risk aversion coming back to the market. It will not be easy to get demand for such bonds ... foreign investors will be shy to invest in long-term bonds issued by the lower-rated countries." The premium offered by Spanish 10-year bonds over equivalent Italian yields rose to 22 bps on Thursday, having fallen to around 10 bps this week, the lowest since March 2012. Traders said many investors, looking beyond Italy's post-electoral gridlock, still think Spain, which is suffering from a banking crisis and ballooning budget deficits, is the bloc's bigger long-term problem. In Germany, Bund futures were steady at 143.14. ITALIAN POLITICS The new Italian parliament convenes for the first time after elections on Friday, turning the focus back on to domestic politics. The perceived protection offered by the European Central Bank's untested bond-buying programme has encouraged investors to snap up high-yielding assets, leading to a relatively strong performance of Italian bonds in recent weeks. Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis points lower on the day at 4.65 percent, having traded within a roughly 4-5 percent range this year, well below 2011's all-time highs of over 7 percent. Analysts expect Italian bonds to become more vulnerable in the near-term as politicians negotiate the formation of a new government. None of the three main parties won a parliamentary majority and they have so far expressed no clear interest in working with each other. Even if Italy avoids holding new elections, any government that will be formed at this stage may be short-lived, analysts say. "There's going to be an enormous amount of attention on that. I personally think there will be some sort of a solution coming out of it ... but it's going to be messy," Credit Agricole's Keeble said. "Italy is quite tightly priced so I would take a bit of profit on the periphery and go back into core at the moment."