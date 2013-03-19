Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 19 German Bund futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors sought safety before a vote by Cyprus's parliament on controversial legislation that could secure its financial rescue or threaten default.
The parliament is unlikely to pass legislation taxing deposits, government spokesman Christos Stylianides said earlier on Tuesday.
The idea of the levy unsettled financial markets on Monday and sets a dangerous precedent in the euro zone by penalising savers, which analysts fear could spark contagion across the region.
Euro zone ministers urged Cyprus to let smaller savers escape a levy on bank deposits.
"We are just waiting for another headline out of Cyrpus," a trader said, adding that buying Bunds "is the only trade to have on."
"It's quite serious, it's got bigger implications. I think there is (a risk) of some cross border contamination."
German Bunds were up 7 ticks on the day at 144.01.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.