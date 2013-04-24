LONDON, April 24 German Bund futures erased
losses on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected data out of the
United States underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.
Data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March.
Bund futures were 3 ticks higher on the day at
146.12, having earlier hit a session low of 145.62.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
slightly trimmed gains after the data, to trade 0.3 percent
higher at 1,186.33 points, compared to 1,187.25 before the U.S.
data came out.