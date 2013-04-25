LONDON, April 25 German Bund futures were little changed at the open on Thursday but analysts said the euro zone's top-rated debt was vulnerable to profit-taking in what looked set to be a quiet session.

In the absence of any major data in mainland Europe, investors could look to Britain's gross domestic product numbers to see whether it reinforces the gloomy economic picture painted by recent releases out of the United States and Germany.

Growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank as early as next week has provided German Bund futures with support recently, making them vulnerable to a correction, analysts said.

German Bund futures were little changed at 146.16.

"Most of this rate excitement and the expectation for a 25 basis points lower refinancing rate should be in the price by now," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

"Here the market needs further bullish impetus. It may risk a corrective move from here but very short-term, maybe just for today."