LONDON May 8 Bunds were little changed on
Wednesday and were expected to rebound with investors set to
snap up five-year German debt at an auction after a recent
sell-off cheapened the market.
Investors would also keep a close eye on German industrial
output due to be released later in the day. Recent data painted
a mixed picture of the euro zone's largest economy as investors
try to gauge the European Central Bank's next rate move.
.
German Bunds were up 6 ticks on the day at 145.49,
having recently come under selling pressure as the prospect of
looser monetary policy favoured investor appetite for risk,
buoying global equity markets to record levels.
ECB President Mario Draghi departed from a prepared speech
on Monday to reiterate the central bank's readiness to cut
interest rates again if the euro zone economy deteriorates
further.
"I thought he was very dovish indeed and that's why, given
the fact they are going to cut rates again, I just think Bunds
are a screaming buy here and I don't understand why they have
sold off as much as they have," one trader said.