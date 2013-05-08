* Demand strong at a five-year German debt sale
* Surprise rise in German industrial output caps Bund gains
* Accommodative ECB policy to support peripheral debt
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 8 Bunds rose on Wednesday as an
auction of five-year paper attracted healthy demand after a
recent cheapening in bond prices, but better-than-expected
German data capped the rally.
With European Central Bank President Mario Draghi keeping
the door open for further monetary easing, investors are paying
close attention to data releases to gauge future rate moves - in
particular figures from the euro zone's largest economy.
Data on Wednesday showed German industrial output
unexpectedly rose in March, contrasting with other recent
releases that painted a gloomier picture of the regional
powerhouse.
"As Draghi said, they are looking at every incoming
indicator, but one data point doesn't make a trend," Michael
Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"It's some relief after the poor data of the past month but
I think the market is going to take this wait-and-see approach
to see whether it's just a one-off or indeed signals a
turnaround in the underlying data flow."
German Bund futures pared losses after the data but
were still 11 ticks higher on the day at 145.54.
Germany's 4.047 billion euro sale of new five-year bonds
attracted bids worth 2.1 times the amount on offer, above the
1.875 average for this year.
The stronger demand came despite the lower yields of 0.38
percent on offer versus a 2013 average of 0.498 percent.
"It's a very solid cover," Marc Ostwald, strategist at
Monument Securities said.
"A lot of it really is just a question of people rolling
over into the new benchmark because that's what they need to do
to extend the durations of their portfolios."
The Bund came under selling pressure after hitting a record
high on Thursday as the prospect of looser monetary policy
favoured investor appetite for risk, buoying global equities.
Ten-year German yields were little changed
1.30 percent - off the 9-month low of 1.15 percent hit on
Thursday. Five-year yields were down 2.6 bps at
0.36 percent.
While recommending investors to buy the dips on safe-haven
German debt, market players also expected lower-rated paper to
remain supported by an easy rate policy environment.
Strong foreign interest at Portugal's sale of its first
10-year bond in more than two years on Tuesday reinforced
improved sentiment towards riskier euro zone debt.
"A market that no one wanted to buy a year or so ago is now
bid very aggressively with much lower yields. That's a pretty
positive sign," a second trader said. "There is still more
appetite to buy rather than liquidate (peripheral bonds)."
Spanish and Italian government bond yields
were higher on the day, but not far from their
lowest levels since 2010 hit on Friday.