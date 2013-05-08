* Demand strong at a five-year German debt sale

* Surprise rise in German industrial output caps Bund gains

* Accommodative ECB policy to support peripheral debt

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 8 Bunds rose on Wednesday as an auction of five-year paper attracted healthy demand after a recent cheapening in bond prices, but better-than-expected German data capped the rally.

With European Central Bank President Mario Draghi keeping the door open for further monetary easing, investors are paying close attention to data releases to gauge future rate moves - in particular figures from the euro zone's largest economy.

Data on Wednesday showed German industrial output unexpectedly rose in March, contrasting with other recent releases that painted a gloomier picture of the regional powerhouse.

"As Draghi said, they are looking at every incoming indicator, but one data point doesn't make a trend," Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"It's some relief after the poor data of the past month but I think the market is going to take this wait-and-see approach to see whether it's just a one-off or indeed signals a turnaround in the underlying data flow."

German Bund futures pared losses after the data but were still 11 ticks higher on the day at 145.54.

Germany's 4.047 billion euro sale of new five-year bonds attracted bids worth 2.1 times the amount on offer, above the 1.875 average for this year.

The stronger demand came despite the lower yields of 0.38 percent on offer versus a 2013 average of 0.498 percent.

"It's a very solid cover," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

"A lot of it really is just a question of people rolling over into the new benchmark because that's what they need to do to extend the durations of their portfolios."

The Bund came under selling pressure after hitting a record high on Thursday as the prospect of looser monetary policy favoured investor appetite for risk, buoying global equities.

Ten-year German yields were little changed 1.30 percent - off the 9-month low of 1.15 percent hit on Thursday. Five-year yields were down 2.6 bps at 0.36 percent.

While recommending investors to buy the dips on safe-haven German debt, market players also expected lower-rated paper to remain supported by an easy rate policy environment.

Strong foreign interest at Portugal's sale of its first 10-year bond in more than two years on Tuesday reinforced improved sentiment towards riskier euro zone debt.

"A market that no one wanted to buy a year or so ago is now bid very aggressively with much lower yields. That's a pretty positive sign," a second trader said. "There is still more appetite to buy rather than liquidate (peripheral bonds)."

Spanish and Italian government bond yields were higher on the day, but not far from their lowest levels since 2010 hit on Friday.