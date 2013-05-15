* Greek yields fall to lowest since June 2010 after upgrade
* Italy opens books on new 30-year bond via syndication-IFR
* German Bunds fall along with UK gilts
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 15 Ten-year Greek government bond
yields tumbled to their lowest in nearly three years on
Wednesday, one day after Fitch upgraded the country's sovereign
credit ratings.
Fitch Ratings raised Greece to B-minus from CCC citing a
rebalancing of the economy and progress in eliminating its
fiscal and current account deficits that have reduced its risk
of a euro zone exit.
The sharp fall in borrowing costs suggested investors were
pricing out that possibility, as well as the risk of another
default, analysts said.
But the move also coincided with a broad fall in euro zone
borrowing costs in April fueled by abundant central bank cash in
the financial system. Thin liquidity in a debt market that was
restructured in March 2012 also exaggerated the fall.
"As with all these peripheral markets, the reach for yield
is all too obvious. In this particular case, at least, there is
positive ratings news," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument
Securities said.
Ten-year Greek yields fell to 8.21 percent -
their lowest since June 2010 and not far from the
psychologically-important 7 percent level. Greek borrowing costs
were last 75 basis points lower at 8.61 percent.
"The euphoria that exists in the markets overall has slipped
into Greece as well without necessarily (being) realistic
because Greece has not resolved the major issues that we have,"
Athanasios Ladopoulos, chief investment officer at Swiss
Investment Managers said.
Italian yields rose as investors sold debt and made room for
the syndication of a new 30-year Italian bond.
Italy opened the books after receiving an initial interest
of over 7.7 billion euros, a bank managing the deal said,
according to IFR - a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis
service..
Investors expected solid appetite for the debt after
successful syndications from Slovenia and Portugal earlier this
month and huge demand for Spain's new 10-year bond in the
previous session.
"I don't think they would do it unless there was good demand
for it," a trader said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
2.1 basis points to 4.02 percent and the thirty-year equivalent
was up 3.2 bps at 4.82 percent. Ten-year Spanish
bond yields rose 3.6 bps to 4.37 percent.
On the other side of the credit spectrum, German Bunds
fell 29 ticks to 144.45. They eased along with UK
gilts, which extended losses after the Bank of England modestly
raised its growth forecasts and Governor Mervyn King said the
economy was set for a recovery.
A sale of two-year German debt attracted bids worth 2 times
the amount on offer. It was well-received but demand was
slightly less than at a previous sale of similar paper.