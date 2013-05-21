LONDON May 21 Bund futures fell to a session
low on Tuesday, with traders citing nervousness before minutes
on Wednesday of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and as
investors made room for a German bond auction.
Investors will scour Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
about the economy before a congressional panel and the minutes
from the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting for any indication of when
the U.S. central bank is planning to start tapering off its bond
purchases.
German Bund futures hit a session low of 144.28,
down 58 ticks on the day, also one day before Germany issues a
new 10-year bond.
"They're trading a little heavy because a lot of people are
getting nervous that the Fed has been more two-way on QE
(quantitative easing). We've also got some supply (pressure) as
well, with ... Bunds to be auctioned tomorrow," one trader said.