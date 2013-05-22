BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON May 22 Bund futures rose on Wednesday, tracking higher U.S. Treasuries overnight, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials struck a dovish tone on the economy before the market receives new insight into the central bank's thinking.
Investors will examine Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony and minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later on Wednesday for clues on when it might stop its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Two senior Fed officials on Tuesday dampened speculation this might happen soon, playing down chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month.
German Bund futures were 24 ticks higher at 144.57 but gains were seen limited before the issuance of a new 10-year Bund later this session.
"At the end of the day it's all about Bernanke today," one trader said.
He said a recent rise in 10-year German yields should favour the auction: "Down at these levels we are seeing a bit of buying as we head to 1.40 (percent)."
German yields were 2.4 bps lower at 1.39 percent.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates