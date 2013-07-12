LONDON, July 12 Portuguese yields extended a
rise on Friday after Lisbon delayed its creditors' next review
of the country's bailout due to a political crisis, while
safe-haven German Bunds rose to session highs.
Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields
were last 86 basis points higher on the day at 7.84 percent.
Shorter-dated bond yields rose faster, with five-year yields
up 106 bps at 7.61 percent, inching closer to
inverting the 5/10-year yield curve.
Italian and Spanish yields were modestly up, reversing
earlier falls while safe-haven German Bund futures hit
a session high of 143.79, up 86 basis points on the day.
"Portugal is getting smashed, which is why Bunds are
rising," one trader said. "The widening has gathered pace and
has triggered some real money selling."