BRIEF-CHC Group says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in next few weeks
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 17 German Bund futures were up in tight ranges on Wednesday with investors reluctant to place big bets before testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress.
Bernanke is expected to balance a message of enduring central bank support for the U.S. economy with a reminder that the Fed's ultra-easy policies cannot last forever.
Concerns over when the U.S. central bank may start withdrawing monetary stimulus has unnerved financial markets in recent months.
German Bunds were 10 ticks higher on the day at 143.79. The market also absorbs German 10-year bonds later this session.
"In the U.S., yields have come off their highs but not very much, so I suspect the market is still a bit short going into that speech which would mean that if Bernanke is very dovish ... then we can get further reaction down in yield terms of the Treasuries and by association also for the Bund," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, Finance Ministry Official Saurabh Garg, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at IVCA’s annual conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Statistician T.