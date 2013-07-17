Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
LONDON, July 17 Bund futures pared losses on Wednesday after an auction of 10-year German paper attracted decent demand.
German Bunds were down 16 ticks on the day at 143.53, having hit a session low of 143.44 before the auction results were released.
Bunds hit the day's lows, tracking a fall in UK gilts, after minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting showed all policymakers had voted against further asset purchases.
"The auction went OK, it wasn't exciting but we're recovering a bit," one trader said. "The only thing today was the 9-0 vote in the BoE minutes." He said the reaction had been limited because markets were range-bound before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress.
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, Finance Ministry Official Saurabh Garg, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at IVCA’s annual conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Statistician T.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.