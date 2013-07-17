Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
LONDON, July 17 German and UK bonds pared losses on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank still expects to curb monetary stimulus but left open the option of changing the plan if the economic outlook shifted.
Bund futures pared losses to trade down 2 ticks on the day at 143.67, having stood at 143.35 before the comments.
UK September gilt futures cut losses too and were last 62 ticks down on the day at 112.93, versus 112.82 beforehand. Sterling rose against the dollar to a fresh two-week high of $1.5260, up from around $1.5200.
European shares extended gains after Bernanke's prepared testimony, and were up 7.72 points, or 0.7 percent at 1,198.87.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.