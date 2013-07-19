* Portugal outperforms as markets optimistic on political
deal
* Ten-year bonds post biggest weekly gains since January
* Bunds ease after China relaxes bank deposit rate controls
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 19 Portuguese government bonds
outpaced their euro zone peers on Friday, with investors
optimistic the three main political parties will reach a deal
over the weekend to keep the country's bailout programme on
track.
The two parties of the centre-right ruling coalition and the
opposition Socialists have given themselves until Sunday to
conclude crisis talks requested by the president. The coalition
easily defeated a motion of no confidence in parliament on
Thursday, leaving investors optimistic.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 18 basis points
on the day to 6.92 percent, posting their biggest weekly fall
since January. Five-year yields dropped 22 bps to
6.62 percent. Both yields traded above 7.50 percent last Friday.
"It's been quite a rally, but you have to say volumes are
extremely low," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
"The market is positioning (for a deal in Portugal) ...
although these brinkmanship moments aren't the best time to go
long. If there is a deal next week then you can take the 10-year
and chop another 50 bps off it, even more at the short end."
The gap between the price bidders were willing to pay and
holders wanted to be paid was over 2.5 cents in the euro,
indicating low trading volumes exacerbating the move. In most
other euro zone markets the gap was less than 0.1 cents.
On such low liquidity, only a few trades could reverse the
rally next week. If parties cannot reach a deal, the risk is
that Portugal will have to hold early elections, and prolonged
political uncertainty might complicate its plans to come back to
the market next year.
A failure to issue new debt could force Lisbon to request
another bailout, a burden investors fear official creditors may
not be willing to carry alone, raising the possibility of a
Greek-style debt restructuring.
That threat would not go away completely even if parties
find a compromise on Sunday, analysts said.
Portugal's yield gap between 10- and five-year yields
remained close to its lowest in a year, suggesting investors
were still worried about the country's credit quality.
"At the moment, the yields at these levels have placed a
question mark over Portugal's ability to return to the market
but it has not closed the door to such an outcome," said Richard
McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
"The evident divisions as regards austerity between the two
ruling coalition partners are likely to come back to the fore
before too long," he said, adding that the 2014 budget draft,
which has to be presented to parliament by Oct. 15, would likely
highlight that rift.
CHINA'S REFORMS
German debt, meanwhile, weakened slightly after China said
it would gradually relax controls on bank deposit rates as part
of a long-awaited interest rate reform which analysts said will
boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Bund futures were last 8 ticks lower on the day at
144.15, having hit a session low of 143.99 on the news.
"We have seen bond markets weakening on these headlines as
interest reforms are seen as a growth support for China," said
Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"(It) isn't a substantial sell-off. As the Chinese central
bank indicated this is a gradual process, so I wouldn't read too
much into the immediate market reaction at this stage."