UPDATE 1-At PwC trial, Corzine defends bet that led to MF Global demise
* Corzine was NJ governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds additional Corzine testimony)
LONDON, July 24 German Bund futures fell to session lows after a preliminary reading of private sector activity in France in July showed the country's business slump moderated more than expected this month.
German Bund futures fell to 143.61, down 21 ticks on the day. The German PMI is due for release shortly and is also expected to see an improvement.
* Corzine was NJ governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds additional Corzine testimony)
* OK2 Minerals Ltd. Increases private placement and closes $1.8mm
* Sinclair broadcast group prices public offering of class A common stock