BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
LONDON, July 26 German Bund futures fell on Friday, reversing an earlier rally, with traders saying moves were exaggerated by thin volumes.
German Bund futures were flat at 142.28, having risen as far as 142.75 in early trading.
"We are seeing sellers. People were a bit long and on a thin day it doesn't take much volumes to get us lower," a trader said.
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni