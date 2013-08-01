LONDON Aug 1 German Bunds jumped at the open on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy still
needed support, with the European Central Bank also expected to
stick to its accommodative policy later in the day.
The Fed offered no hint that it is planning to reduce its
bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September and
slightly downgraded its view of the recovery.
The ECB, which holds a monetary policy meeting this session,
is expected to reinforce its message that interest rates are on
hold for an extended period, even though recent data has shown
signs of a tentative euro zone recovery.
"The Fed was more dovish than expected. Obviously we are
expecting Draghi to be dovish today," one trader said, adding
this would further support the market.
German Bund futures were up 57 ticks at 142.94.
The trader said markets should overlook growing political
risks in Italy and Spain, though these could come back to haunt
them after September's German elections.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will appear before
parliament to face questions over a growing corruption scandal,
while in Italy, a tax fraud case against former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi continues.
Spain plans to issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion
euros of bonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 later this session.