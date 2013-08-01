* Euro zone bonds broadly rally after Fed
* ECB expected to reinforce accommodative rate policy stance
* Peripherals lag higher-rated euro zone bonds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 1 Euro zone government bonds rallied
on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy
still needed support, with the European Central Bank also
expected to stick to its accommodative policy later in the day.
The Fed offered no hint that it is planning to reduce its
bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September and
slightly downgraded its view of the recovery.
The ECB, which holds a monetary policy meeting this session,
is expected to reinforce its message that interest rates are on
hold for an extended period, even though recent data has shown
signs of a tentative recovery in the euro zone.
That impression was strengthened by a poll showing euro zone
manufacturing activity grew for the first time in two years in
July.
Reassurances that central bank liquidity would remain
abundant pushed euro zone government bonds higher across the
credit spectrum, including in Italy and Spain where rising
political risk clouded the market picture.
"What we are still seeing here is the impact of the Fed
statement. Basically what it says is that (the) probability of
tapering starting in December has increased versus September, so
an overall dovish statement by the Fed," Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank said.
German Bunds jumped 71 ticks to 143.08, having
reached a session high of 143.24 after breaking above a key
technical level at 143. Ten-year German yields
fell 6.2 basis points to 1.61 percent.
Yields on bonds issued by other highly rated euro zone debt
including Austria, France, Belgium and the Netherlands fell by
about 6 basis points.
The gains in Spanish and Italian government bonds were more
modest as the market prepared for 3 billion euros of Spanish
supply this session. The sale of 3- and 5-year bonds is expected
to meet good demand.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 2.5 bps lower at
4.60 percent and the Italian equivalent down 3.3
bps at 4.39 percent.
One trader said markets were brushing off political risks in
Italy and Spain, though these could come back to haunt them
after German elections in September.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy testified to parliament
about a growing corruption scandal, while in Italy the Supreme
Court is expected to rule on whether former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi should have his conviction for tax fraud
upheld. {ID:nE8N0CB026]
"There is political risk out of both Italy and Spain and I
think there is bailout risk out of both Greece and Portugal,"
the trader said. "Periphery looks potentially in a mess. I think
things have maybe been kept a little bit quiet until we get the
(German) elections out of the way and then things blow up."