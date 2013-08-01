* Euro zone bonds broadly rally after Fed
* ECB expected to reinforce accommodative rate policy stance
* Spanish sale solid, country sells more than targeted
amount
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 1 Euro zone government bonds rallied
on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy
still needed support, with the European Central Bank also
expected to stick to its accommodative policy later in the day.
The Fed offered no hint that it is planning to reduce its
bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September and
slightly downgraded its view of the recovery.
The ECB, which holds a monetary policy meeting this session,
is expected to reinforce its message that interest rates are on
hold for an extended period, even though recent data has shown
signs of a tentative recovery in the euro zone.
Reassurances that central bank liquidity would remain
abundant pushed euro zone government bonds higher across the
credit spectrum, including in Italy and Spain where political
risk was reaching crunch point.
"What we are still seeing here is the impact of the Fed
statement. Basically what it says is that (the) probability of
tapering starting in December has increased versus September, so
an overall dovish statement by the Fed," Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank said.
German Bunds jumped 80 ticks to 143.17, having
reached a session high of 143.24 after breaking above a key
technical level at 143. Ten-year German yields
fell 6.8 basis points to 1.61 percent.
Yields on bonds issued by other highly rated euro zone
countries including Austria, France, Belgium and the Netherlands
fell by about 5 to 6 basis points.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 2.5 bps lower at
4.60 percent as Spain sold bonds, while the Italian equivalent
fell 4 bps to 4.38 percent.
Spain sold 3.2 billion euros ($4.25 billion) of three- and
five-year debt, more than the targeted amount, as the auction
was supported by large redemption this week. Investors ignored a
growing political corruption scandal which saw the prime
minister defend himself to parliament.
"They (domestic investors) need to support their own market
because it is against their interest not to," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities, said when asked why investors
were still snapping up the bonds despite rising political risk.
"There is some optimism that one can sink back into a sense
of complacency for this month at least until we get to the
bigger hurdles which appear in September."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy acknowledged on
Thursday he had made a mistake in his handling of a major
corruption scandal in the ruling centre-right People's Party,
but vigorously denied he or other party leaders had received
illegal payments.
In Italy, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi should have his
conviction for tax fraud upheld, a case that could destabilise
the fragile coalition government.
"There is political risk out of both Italy and Spain and I
think there is bailout risk out of both Greece and Portugal,"
the trader said. "Periphery looks potentially in a mess. I think
things have maybe been kept a little bit quiet until we get the
(German) elections out of the way and then things blow up."