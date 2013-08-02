LONDON Aug 2 Ten-year Italian government bond yields turned lower on Friday as investors saw no immediate threat to the country's coalition government after a top court upheld former premier Silvio Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud.

"The market was very much prepared for the uncertainty surrounding this verdict and so far there has been no sign that the government, which is already weak, is facing any imminent threat," said Chris Clark, an analyst at ICAP.

Italian government bond yields were down 3 basis points at 4.34 percent, outperforming German Bunds which were on the backfoot before U.S. jobs data which some in the market expected to beat market forecasts after a slew of ubpeat U.S. data this week.