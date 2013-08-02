LONDON Aug 2 Ten-year Italian government bond
yields turned lower on Friday as investors saw no immediate
threat to the country's coalition government after a top court
upheld former premier Silvio Berlusconi's conviction for tax
fraud.
"The market was very much prepared for the uncertainty
surrounding this verdict and so far there has been no sign that
the government, which is already weak, is facing any imminent
threat," said Chris Clark, an analyst at ICAP.
Italian government bond yields were down 3
basis points at 4.34 percent, outperforming German Bunds which
were on the backfoot before U.S. jobs data which some in the
market expected to beat market forecasts after a slew of ubpeat
U.S. data this week.