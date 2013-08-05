LONDON Aug 5 German Bunds were flat on Monday,
as investors looked to U.S. non-manufacturing data this session
to gauge the timing of a possible withdrawal of U.S. monetary
stimulus after Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data clouded
the outlook.
Most economists and traders had been expecting that the
Federal Reserve would start reducing its bond purchases in
September as the economy gained momentum. Friday's data pushed
back some of those expectations.
Investors will look at U.S. services data for July released
later in the day for fresh insight into the health of the
world's largest economy. Before that, services activity and
retail sales numbers for the euro zone are due.
German Bund futures were up 4 ticks at 142.64.
"It's a bit of a summer lull ... we are treading water until
September," one trader said.