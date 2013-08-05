By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Aug 5 Italian bonds rose on Monday on
tentative signs of recovery in the euro zone while comments from
centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi soothed investor concern
about the fragility of the ruling coalition.
Italy's services sector shrank in July at its slowest pace
since going into a downturn in mid-2011, beating forecasts, and
euro zone business expanded for the first time in 18 months in
July, surveys on Monday showed.
Euro zone retail sales data is due later.
Supporters of Silvio Berlusconi protested in Rome on Sunday
against the former premier's tax fraud conviction but he said he
would continue to support the shaky coalition of his People of
Freedom party and the centre-left Democratic Party of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta.
Italian bonds have largely weathered the rise in political
risk thanks in part to the attractive yield they offer and the
support from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
.
Cash flow was also in Italy's favour. Barclays strategists
expect Italian redemptions and coupon payments for the remainder
of the year to be higher than the amount of bonds sold by 18
billion euros ($24 billion).
"There were fears that (Berlusconi) might attempt via his
supporters to cause some problems and I think that political
disruption has dissipated somewhat. Combined with the better
data we are seeing in Europe, that is clearly helping sentiment
in peripherals," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
2.8 basis points to 4.26 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields
were 2.4 basis points lower at 4.54 percent as
Spain's services sector contracted in July at its slowest rate
since June 2011.
German Bund futures rose 24 ticks to 142.84,
extending Friday's gains when a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
report pushed back some expectations that U.S. stimulus
withdrawal would start in September. U.S. non-manufacturing
activity data later on Monday will be scoured for any fresh
signals on when "tapering" might begin.