LONDON Aug 5 Italian bond yields fell on Monday
to their lowest since mid-June after services data beat
forecasts and comments from centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi soothed investor concern about the fragile
government.
Italy's services sector shrank in July at its slowest pace
since going into a downturn in mid-2011, and euro zone business
expanded for the first time in 18 months in July, surveys on
Monday showed.
When the economic outlook brightens, investors tend to have
more appetite for riskier assets.
Berlusconi supporters protested in Rome on Sunday against
the former premier's tax fraud conviction but he said the
coalition of his People of Freedom party and the centre-left
Democratic Party of Prime Minister Enrico Letta must continue.
"There were fears that (Berlusconi) might attempt via his
supporters to cause some problems and I think that political
disruption has dissipated somewhat. Combined with the better
data we are seeing in Europe, that is clearly helping sentiment
in peripherals," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 3
basis points to 4.26 percent, having dropped as far as 4.23
percent earlier. Equivalent Spanish yields were
1.2 basis points lower at 4.55 percent.
Italian bonds have largely weathered the rise in political
risk thanks in part to the attractive yield they offer and the
support from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Cash flow was also in Italy's favour. Barclays strategists
expect Italian redemptions and coupon payments for the remainder
of the year to be higher than the amount of bonds sold by 18
billion euros.
For all these reasons, investors are sticking with their
Italian bonds for now.
Trade was choppy because of summer holidays in Europe.
Despite signs of an improvement in the euro zone economy, a fall
in retail sales in June underscored the precarious nature of the
recovery.
Ten-year German yields held steady at 1.65
percent, having fallen on Friday when a weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs report pushed back some bets the Federal Reserve would
start to withdraw U.S. stimulus in September.
U.S. non-manufacturing activity data later on Monday will be
scoured for any fresh signals on when "tapering" might begin,
analysts said.
"People are paying a lot of attention to all of the U.S.
data," Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"The Fed is biased towards tapering... I think all of the
indicators are seen as quite key, part of that building of the
picture that the Fed wants, which is economic recovery so that
it can taper a.s.a.p (as soon as possible)."