* Italian bonds rise but lag some peripheral peers
* Trade seen range-bound before Italy's confidence vote, ECB
* Portuguese bonds outperform low-rated debt
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 1 Italian bonds rose on Tuesday but
lagged a rally in peripheral bonds a day before Italian Prime
Minister Enrico Letta faces a vote of confidence in a bid to
draw a line under political tensions.
Dissent within former premier Silvio Berlusconi's party
Monday raised expectations among investors that the government
could survive but even if it does prospects for stability and
reform in Italy look more fragile than ever..
With the potential of an imminent Italian election averted,
low-rated debt rose and safe-haven German bonds fell as
investors shrugged off for now the U.S. government's first
partial shutdown in 17 years.
"In the short-term, Italian debt are likely to undeperform
their peers, underperform Spain. I would say a widening of the
spreads is the most likely scenario," Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
4.1 basis points to 4.53 percent and Spanish equivalents
were 8.2 bps lower at 4.22 percent.
Portuguese bonds outperformed, with one trader citing talk
of a big buyer late on Monday. Ten-year Portuguese yields
fell 25 bps to 6.60 percent.
"There was a big buyer late last night, so it's an overspill
from that," the trader said.
An second trader said talk of another long-term refinancing
operation, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
flagged that possibility last week, could also be helping.
The ECB meets on Wednesday and is expected to stick with its
accommodative monetary policy.
DEBT CEILING
Analysts said debt markets had priced in the first, albeit
partial, U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.
Lawmakers could not break a political stalemate, raising
fresh concerns about whether Congress can meet a crucial
mid-October deadline to raise the government's $16.7 trillion
debt ceiling and avoid default.
German Bund futures fell 26 ticks to 140.24 but
analysts said the backdrop was broadly supportive for safe-haven
assets and they could still rise going forward.
"That (The muted market response) is a sign that the market
has on the one hand already priced in the negative economic
impact of the government shutdown but obviously they are not
pricing in, at least at this point, the consequences of a
failure to raise the debt ceiling," de Groot added.