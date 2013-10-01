* Centre-right MPs say they will back Italian government
* Italian, other low-rated euro zone debt yields down
sharply
* Markets shrug off U.S. government shutdown
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 1 Italian bonds rallied on Tuesday
on signs the government will have sufficient support in a
confidence vote to avoid a fresh round of tightly-contested
elections.
Other low-rated euro zone bonds also firmed, shrugging off
the U.S. government's first partial shutdown in 17 years, with
markets expecting the deadlock over borrowing limits in the
world's largest economy to be only temporary.
A prominent centre-right Italian senator said the majority
of MPs in Silvio Berlusconi's party did not want to bring the
government down, easing some of the tensions triggered by the
resignation of five ministers at the weekend.
The ministers stepped down amid conflict over an imminent
sales tax hike, but allies of Berlusconi have also threatened to
withdraw support for the cabinet if the former premier was
evicted from parliament following his tax fraud conviction.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 14 basis
points on the day to 4.44 percent, narrowing the gap over
benchmark German Bunds to 272 basis points, after trading at
over 300 bps early on Monday.
"There's a bit more optimism in Italy," said Alan McQuaid,
chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin. "If Italy
gets by tomorrow with a government still in place I wouldn't be
surprised if Italian debt outperformed near-term."
Other analysts expected the recent events in Italy to have a
more lasting impact on investor confidence. Worries about the
impact shaky politics might have on the Rome's ability to
implement reforms and contribute to the nascent euro zone
economic recovery are likely to linger, they said.
Spanish yields were down by 13 basis points to
4.18 percent, not showing any signs so far of the usual selling
pressure countries feel before debt auctions. Spain is due to
sell up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday.
"The events in Italy have added momentum to (Spain's strong
performance) because people now reassess the peripherals and
judge countries individually," Commerzbank rate strategist
Michael Leister said
Less liquid Portuguese and Greek
bonds saw their 10-year yields falling by around 20 bps.
Traders and analysts also cited talk of another long-term
refinancing operation, after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi flagged that possibility last week, as supporting
high-yielding debt. The ECB meets on Wednesday and is expected
to stick with its accommodative monetary policy.
Ireland's debt agency said on Tuesday it has decided not to
issue any more bonds this year, forgoing the chance to
demonstrate its access to markets. The comments had little
impact on its bonds.
DEBT CEILING
Analysts said debt markets showed a muted reaction to the
U.S. government shutdown because it was expected to be temporary
and because markets had already priced it in to some extent.
Lawmakers could not break a political stalemate, raising
fresh concerns about whether Congress can meet a crucial
mid-October deadline to raise the government's $16.7 trillion
debt ceiling and avoid default.
German Bund futures closed 24 ticks lower at 140.26
but some analysts said the backdrop was broadly supportive for
safe-haven assets and they could still rise going forward.
"That (muted market response) is a sign that the market has
... already priced in the negative economic impact of the
government shutdown but obviously they are not pricing in, at
least at this point, the consequences of a failure to raise the
debt ceiling," Rabobank market economist Elwin de Groot added.