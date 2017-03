LONDON Dec 16 German Bund futures rose on Monday as stock markets fell after a private survey showed that growth in China's manufacturing activity slipped in December.

Riskier stocks usually trade in the opposite direction to safe-haven Bunds though that relationship has weakened in a context of ample central bank liquidity.

"Stocks are down everywhere. I suppose China PMIs were a bit weaker," one trader said.

German Bund futures were up 20 ticks at 140.45.