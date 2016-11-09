* European junk bonds withstand Trump-shock

* Imminent Perstorp deal to test market's resilience

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - European high-yield looked largely untroubled by Donald Trump's shock US presidential election victory on Wednesday, but if volatility increases it could cause issues for Perstorp, the only live deal in the primary market.

The iTraxx Crossover CDS index, was bid 12bp wider at 337bp at 1:30pm according to Tradeweb. In contrast, the index of 75 primarily sub-investment grade corporates blew out nearly 100bp wider over the two days following the UK's vote to leave the European Union in June.

The two largest, and most liquid, euro high-yield bonds outstanding - Wind's 2.475bn 4% 2020 note and Altice's 2.075bn 7.25% 2022 note - were only down around half a point, at cash price bids of 101.50 and 105.625 respectively.

And only one out of the nine fixed-rate euro and sterling bonds priced in the previous two weeks is bid below its reoffer price, a 500m trade from Owens-Illinois that struggled to build momentum during syndication.

"It's all incredibly boring," said one high-yield fund manager. "The fact that investors have a lot of cash and are pretty cautiously positioned is well documented."

One senior leveraged finance banker said he had been lining up three deals to launch for next week if Hillary Clinton had won the election.

"First thing in the morning we thought 'Well they're not going to happen now', but given the way the market's came back in, maybe they will," he said.

The European high-yield market shut for around two weeks following the UK's Brexit vote, but when it reopened in July a flurry of riskier Single B rated trades priced with little difficulty, including a £425m trade from UK issuer Mydentist.

PERSTORP AIMING FOR MONDAY PRINT

The market will be tested far more quickly this time around, however, as Swedish chemicals company Perstorp is scheduled to price a US$1.22bn-equivalent dollar and euro trade on Monday.

Perstorp was the only high-yield issuer to launch a roadshow going into the US election, as it looks to close a long-awaited overhaul of its capital structure, ahead of a May 2017 maturity on its existing bonds.

Several market sources said that Perstorp's numbers go stale next week, meaning it has no room to let the deal's timetable slip if market volatility increases.

"They're getting closer and closer to that May maturity," said one investor that had looked at the deal.

"If they don't get this done now, then numbers go stale, and then it's tough to issue in December, you could be coming back to market months away from a bankruptcy trigger."

One big factor in Perstorp's favour, however, is that the deal's US$420m second-lien tranche was already covered prior to publicly announcing the deal. The company has also cut a crucial deal with mezzanine lenders to extend their facility.

"If this was a debut then it would be a tight timeframe, but the deal is being placed with people who know the credit and the second lien is already done," said a banker on the deal.

"To be sure, if the US market collapses over the next few days and we see Brexit-style 100bp widening then it could cause a problem. So we would like more time of course, but unfortunately we don't have it."

He added that the book for the euro fixed rate tranche of the deal's US$800m-equivalent senior secured piece "feels comfortable" at a low-7% yield area.

The high-yield fund manager said that he did not think the deal's timetable would be threatened if markets continued to remain relatively stable.

"Personally I don't think it'll be an issue," he said.

"It's a tricky credit but they're doing the right things - they've dealt with the mezz, the second's liens placed and the first lien is short dated, which everyone loves right now."

(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand)