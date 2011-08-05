NEW YORK Aug 5 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell one point early Friday as traders adjusted positions before the government's monthly report on employment.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR, which move opposite to prices, fell to 3.69 percent on Thursday, the lowest since mid-October and down from 3.90 percent late Wednesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR, fell 1-5/32 early Friday, its yield rising to 3.72 percent, ahead of the report on U.S. non-farm payrolls job growth, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).