NEW YORK Aug 5 Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, sending yields higher, on Friday after the government said private sector employers increased hiring in July.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR briefly fell two points, but then cut that loss to a point, leaving its yield at 3.71 percent. The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR briefly scored a full-point loss, before cutting the loss by a third, leaving its yield at 2.48 percent.

U.S. payrolls increased 117,000, the Labor Department, above market expectations for an 85,000 gain. The unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent in June, but this was mostly the result of people leaving the labor force.

The payrolls count for May and June was revised to show 56,000 more jobs added than previously reported.